Kane fired seven shots in Chicago's 3-0 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Kane has four goals on 82 shots this season, giving him just a 4.9 shooting percentage, which is down from 9.1 in 2021-22 and his career average of 11.5. Eventually Kane's efforts should lead to him tallying goals at a faster rate. The 34-year-old also has 16 assists and 20 points in 24 contests in 2022-23.