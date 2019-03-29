Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Registers two assists

Kane had two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Kane is up to 104 points (41 goals, 63 helpers) in 76 games this season, just two points shy of his career-high 106 from 2015-16. The American superstar has also fired 312 shots on goal this year. One of his assists came on the power play, giving Kane 30 power-play points in the campaign.