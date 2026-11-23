Kane registered two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Kane has racked up a goal and seven assists during his five-game point streak. He's picked up all but two of those helpers on the power play. The 38-year-old winger is still rolling in a top-six spot and on the first power-play unit, which has been an area of strength lately for the Blackhawks. Kane is at two goals, 15 assists, 46 shots, 18 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 21 appearances this season.