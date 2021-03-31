Kane produced a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Kane stole the puck and set up Alex DeBrincat for the Blackhawks' second goal of the game at 4:02 of the second period. During a five-game point streak, Kane has a goal and six assists. The 32-year-old winger is capable of sustaining his scoring streaks for long stretches. He has 13 goals, 36 helpers, 123 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 37 outings overall.