Kane tallied a power-play goal and added two assists with two shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kane's goal, a top-shelf wrister, came just 29 seconds into the third period and extended Chicago's lead to 4-2. He also drew assists on goals by Pius Suter and Alex DeBrincat. Kane has hit the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, picking up four goals and nine assists along the way. He boasts a team-leading 20 points in 15 games on the year.