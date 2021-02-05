Kane scored a goal on four shots, dished three assists and added four PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Kane had an assist on Andrew Shaw's power-play goal late in the first period to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead. The 32-year-old Kane then scored a go-ahead goal in the third period and assisted on both of Alex DeBrincat's tallies to help seal the victory. Thursday was Kane's biggest game of the year, and he's up to six markers, nine helpers and 43 shots through 12 appearances.