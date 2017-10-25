Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores goal to extend point streak

Kane scored a late third-period goal and registered six shots on goal in a 4-2 loss to Vegas on Tuesday.

The dynamic 5-foot-11 forward now has a six game point streak, scoring three goals and three assists in the process. Perhaps one downside is that only one of those points came during a Chicago power play. Proving once again that he's among the NHL's elite talent, Kane will try to bring his streak to seven games on Friday against Nashville.