Kane tallied a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Kane tied the game 1-1 midway through the first period with his second power-play tally of the season. The 34-year-old winger has struggled of late with just one goal in his previous 10 contests, as the Blackhawks haven't been able to find any offensive consistency. Kane now has six goals and 20 assists through 34 games.