Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores to keep point streak alive
Kane scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 4-1 win over Buffalo on Sunday.
Kane extended his point streak to nine games with his third-period goal and he's now found the next in each of his last six games. Kane's eight goals in November have come on just 28 shots for a blistering shooting percentage of 28.6 percent. He's on pace for a second straight 40-goal, 100-point season.
