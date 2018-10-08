Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores two goals in overtime defeat
Kane notched a pair of third-period goals in Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to Toronto.
The dynamic sniper tied the game twice in the final two minutes, but it still wasn't enough as the Maple Leafs scored less than 20 seconds into the extra frame on a goal by Morgan Rielly. Kane now has four goals on the season to go along with two assists and will continue to be an elite fantasy commodity so long as he remains in the lineup.
