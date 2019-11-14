Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Second straight three-point game

Kane scored once and assisted twice in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kane got the Blackhawks on the board just 16 seconds after William Karlsson scored in the first period for the Golden Knights. Kane then provided helpers on Erik Gustafsson's go-ahead goal and Dylan Strome's insurance tally. The superstar winger went plus-3 with four shots on goal in the game. The 30-year-old is on a seven-game point streak, with six goals and eight helpers in that span. The surge puts Kane at 23 points in 18 appearances this season.