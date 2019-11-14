Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Second straight three-point game
Kane scored once and assisted twice in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Kane got the Blackhawks on the board just 16 seconds after William Karlsson scored in the first period for the Golden Knights. Kane then provided helpers on Erik Gustafsson's go-ahead goal and Dylan Strome's insurance tally. The superstar winger went plus-3 with four shots on goal in the game. The 30-year-old is on a seven-game point streak, with six goals and eight helpers in that span. The surge puts Kane at 23 points in 18 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Three-point effort extends streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak up to five games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keys win with three points•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Earns helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snipes OT winner•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Hits scoresheet again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.