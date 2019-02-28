Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Second to 40 goals
Kane potted a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Kane is up to 40 goals this season, trailing only Alex Ovechkin, who has 44. Kane is also second in the league in points with 94, which is 10 back of Nikita Kucherov. Kane saw his 20-game point streak end Sunday, but he's laid the groundwork for another run of productivity.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to 20•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Continues point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps rolling in slugfest•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Points in 16 straight and counting•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak now at 14•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...