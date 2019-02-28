Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Second to 40 goals

Kane potted a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Kane is up to 40 goals this season, trailing only Alex Ovechkin, who has 44. Kane is also second in the league in points with 94, which is 10 back of Nikita Kucherov. Kane saw his 20-game point streak end Sunday, but he's laid the groundwork for another run of productivity.