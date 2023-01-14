Kane (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Seattle, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kane, who has sat out the past three games, was alongside Max Domi and Philipp Kurashev during the morning skate. He has accounted for seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Expected to miss out versus Avs•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Questionable Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Skating Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday•