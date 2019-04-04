Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Sets career scoring high

Kane scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

The performance ends a 10-game goal drought and gives Kane 107 points (42 goals, 65 helpers) on the season, establishing a new career high for the 30-year-old. He'll have two more games to pad that total further as the Hawks try to score a moral victory by climbing ahead of the Wild, and out of the Central Division basement.