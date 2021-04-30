Kane registered an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Kane helped out on Alex DeBrincat's game-tying goal with just 18 seconds left in regulation. The 32-year-old Kane finished April with 12 points in 13 contests. The dynamic winger is up to 61 points, 170 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating through 50 outings overall. The offense in Chicago will continue to flow through Kane more often than not.