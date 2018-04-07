Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Sets up lone goal in defeat
Kane set up Erik Gustafsson's goal in the third period of Friday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.
It's been a rotten year for the Blackhawks, but Kane has still been a solid player even in what's been a down year by his lofty standards. He'll finish with his lowest points-per-game since 2012, but he's still managed to reach 75 points in an otherwise lost year in the Windy City.
