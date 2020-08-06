Kane registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Kane supplied the primary assist on Olli Maatta's opening tally in the first period. With the helper, Kane now has four points through three games in the series. The 31-year-old winger is a threat to generate offense virtually any time he steps on the ice.
