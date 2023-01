Kane (lower body) skated with the Blackhawks Sunday in advance of their matchup with the Flames, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Kane initially suffered the injury last Sunday against the Sharks before departing Tuesday's contest with the Lightning after two periods. The 34-year-old winger appears to be a game-time decision again Sunday. Kane has seven goals and 20 assists through 37 games this season.