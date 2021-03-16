Kane scored a goal on four shots in a 6-3 loss to the Panthers on Monday.

Kane opened the scoring midway through the first period, receiving a David Kampf drop pass in close and snapping a quick shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. It was the first goal in seven March games for Kane, who is enjoying yet another standout campaign with a team-leading 42 points in 30 games. He trails only Edmonton's Connor McDavid (52 points) and Leon Draisaitl (45) in the NHL scoring race.