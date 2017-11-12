Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snaps mini drought

Kane recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

The American star now has 15 points in 17 games, putting him on pace to score less than a point per game for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Since beginning the current season with six points in two contests, Kane has produced nine points in the past 15 games, failing to achieve a multi-point outing in that span.

