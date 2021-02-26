Kane scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over Columbus.

Kane broke a scoreless tie midway through the third period, jumping on a loose puck just outside the Columbus blue line and snapping a quick shot past Joonas Korpisalo from the right faceoff dot. The goal, No. 399 of Kane's NHL career, was his third in as many games and extended his point streak to four. He has racked up nine points during that stretch and is now tied for third in the league's scoring race with 31 points in 21 games overall.