Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snipes OT winner

Kane scored the winning goal and added an assist with three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim.

Kane needed only 24 seconds of extra time to win it, driving hard to the net and tapping home a perfect Jonathan Toews feed for his fourth goal of the year. It snapped a six-game goal drought for Kane, who is off to an uncharacteristically slow start to the season after racking up 110 points a year ago. Kane has 12 points in 13 games this season, but just four goals and none on the power play.