When asked about Kane's (not injury related) status Monday, general manager Kyle Davidson declined to comment on whether the winger had officially waived his no-trade clause yet, but he added the situation is "purely in a holding pattern right now until things hopefully get to a conclusion," Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Most reports have stated Kane is only willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to make a deal between Chicago and the Rangers work, and it's safe to assume he'll continue to sit for the Blackhawks unless he remains with the team following Friday's trade deadline. The 34-year-old American has racked up 16 goals and 45 points on an awful Chicago team this year, but the return he'll fetch in a trade will almost certainly be limited due to his stringent conditions.