Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Stretches point streak to 12 games

Kane recorded an assist and a game-high eight shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Kane's point streak is at 12 games now. The winger has eight goals and 13 assists in that span, which has helped him shed his slow start to the season. He's the ninth player to reach the 30-point mark this season (11 scores, 19 helpers), doing so in 23 games.