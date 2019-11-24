Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Stretches point streak to 12 games
Kane recorded an assist and a game-high eight shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.
Kane's point streak is at 12 games now. The winger has eight goals and 13 assists in that span, which has helped him shed his slow start to the season. He's the ninth player to reach the 30-point mark this season (11 scores, 19 helpers), doing so in 23 games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps point streak alive•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak now at 10 games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores to keep point streak alive•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak reaches eight games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Second straight three-point game•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Three-point effort extends streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.