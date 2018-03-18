Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Stretches point streak to four games

Kane picked up two assists in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

The points extended his current scoring streak to four games and six points, including five assists. Kane has 12 points, including 10 helpers, in his last 10 games and 69 points in 72 games. Aside from his outstanding 2015-16 where he tallied 106 points, Kane has been a fairly consistent point-per-game player. Kane is 29 years old and certainly has several more excellent seasons in him.