Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Strikes late to extend streak

Kane potted a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Kane's 25th tally of the season stretched his point streak to 11 games. He's posted five markers and 11 helpers in that span. The 31-year-old has 63 points, 192 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 51 contests.

