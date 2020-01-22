Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Strikes late to extend streak
Kane potted a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
Kane's 25th tally of the season stretched his point streak to 11 games. He's posted five markers and 11 helpers in that span. The 31-year-old has 63 points, 192 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 51 contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Joins 1,000-point club•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Provides power-play assist•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak up to seven games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak with assist•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Produces helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Another two-goal game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.