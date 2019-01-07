Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Takes care of business against Pens

Kane finished with three assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

One of Kane's helpers came on a Chicago power play. Despite the Blackhawks' collective struggles, the dynamic stud winger is having himself another quality campaign with 23 goals and 54 points on the season. Even if Chicago loses every game the rest of the way -- which they won't -- you can bet Kane will continue to put up big numbers.

