Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Tallies two goals in victory

Kane scored a pair of goals and recorded five shots in a 4-1 victory over the Wild on Sunday night.

Don't look now, but the perennial MVP candidate is heating up. He has seven points in his last four contests, including four goals in the past three games. That's brought Kane north of the point-per-game average -- 34 points in 33 contests.

