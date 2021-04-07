Kane scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Kane had a goal overturned for offside in the first period, but he got on the scoresheet anyway when he set up Kirby Dach's tally. That assist was Kane's 50th point of the season, and he added No. 51 with an empty-netter to secure the win. The 32-year-old winger is the third player in the league to reach the half-century mark this season. He's added 131 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 17 power-play points in 40 contests.