Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Three-point effort extends streak

Kane scored twice and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kane scored the first and third goals as the Blackhawks held a 4-1 lead after the first period. The dynamic winger also helped set up Jonathan Toews' power-play goal. Kane has been red-hot since November started, tallying five times and adding six helpers in a six-game point streak. He's recorded 19 shots on goal in that span as well. The 30-year-old winger is back to looking like an unstoppable offensive force after a somewhat slow first month of the campaign.