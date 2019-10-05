Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Three-point game in opener
Kane scored a goal on three shots while also collecting a pair of assists in Chicago's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia on Friday.
Kane rounded out the scoring Friday with his goal late in the third period. He also drew assists on goals by Alexander Nylander and Alex DeBrincat, the latter coming on the power play. One of the game's elite forwards, Kane scored 44 goals in 2018-19 and finished third in the NHL scoring race with a career-high 110 points.
