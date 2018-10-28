Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Three points in loss

Kane scored two goals and registered an assist during Saturday's 7-3 loss to St. Louis.

Kane played a role in all three Chicago goals as he had a good fantasy night even in a one sided loss. Kane's two goals gave him sole possession for the league lead in the category with 11 on the season. He extended his point streak to five games, as Kane is top-four in the league in points and off to an excellent start to the campaign.

