Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Three points in loss
Kane scored two goals and registered an assist during Saturday's 7-3 loss to St. Louis.
Kane played a role in all three Chicago goals as he had a good fantasy night even in a one sided loss. Kane's two goals gave him sole possession for the league lead in the category with 11 on the season. He extended his point streak to five games, as Kane is top-four in the league in points and off to an excellent start to the campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to four•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Up to 11 points in seven games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores two goals in overtime defeat•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches two more points•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Carries offense in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.