Kane scored twice, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Kane played an integral role in the Blackhawks' comeback win Wednesday. He factored in on all of their second-period tallies, and he was on the ice for Max Domi's unassisted go-ahead goal in the third. Kane has seven goals and three assists during a four-game point streak, which has thrown fuel on the fire of trade speculation around the winger. He's up to 16 tallies, 45 points, 182 shots on net and a minus-23 rating through 54 contests overall.