Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Trigger happy in overtime loss

Kane registered an assist and eight shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

It's not for a lack of trying for Kane, whose goal drought stretched to nine games. He does have seven assists and 30 shots in that span. For the year, Kane has 41 goals and 64 helpers, sitting just one point shy of matching his career-high 106 from 2015-16.

