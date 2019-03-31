Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Trigger happy in overtime loss
Kane registered an assist and eight shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
It's not for a lack of trying for Kane, whose goal drought stretched to nine games. He does have seven assists and 30 shots in that span. For the year, Kane has 41 goals and 64 helpers, sitting just one point shy of matching his career-high 106 from 2015-16.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Registers two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Joins 100-point club•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts pair of helpers in SO win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Second to 40 goals•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to 20•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Continues point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...