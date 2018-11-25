Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Turning 30 isn't slowing him down

Kane scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida.

Kane is on pace for a mid-90s finish this season, even though the Hawks are struggling. He turned 30 earlier this week and his value remains high. And for that reason, Kane could end up hearing his name in trade rumors. The Hawks need to rebuild and he could fetch a pretty penny. Remember -- this is just speculation. But if it happens, his fantasy value will go up. Kane would end up with a contender and have some outstanding line mates.