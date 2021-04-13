Kane recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

He did everything he could to add a goal to his ledger as well, firing a game-high 10 shots on net, but he couldn't solve Joonas Korpisalo. Kane is putting together another dazzling campaign, and through 43 games he has 14 goals and 54 points while sitting one power-play point shy of his eighth straight season with 20 or more.