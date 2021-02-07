Kane picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
The 32-year-old superstar was in on both of Alex DeBrincat's tallies on the afternoon, as the duo continues to show excellent chemistry. Kane is having another stellar campaign, posting six goals and 17 points through the first 13 games for Chicago.
