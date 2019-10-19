Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Two helpers in OT win

Kane picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

He set up Alex DeBrincat with the man advantage midway through the third period to help tie the score at 2-2, then got credit for his second assist on Jonathan Toews' winner when the rebound of his shot bounced off the captain into the back of the net. Kane is off to a flying start to the season with two goals and seven points through five games.