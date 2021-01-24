Kane notched two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.
He also chipped in two shots, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating. Kane has a five-game point streak going, piling up three goals and seven points over that stretch as the 32-year-old looks to put together another exceptional campaign.
