Kane scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
He opened the scoring for Chicago midway through the first period, potting his 25th goal of the season in the process. It's the 11th time in Kane's career he's reached that milestone, and the veteran star is two points shy of his third career 90-point campaign.
