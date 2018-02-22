Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Two-point night Wednesday
Kane scored a goal and an assist while adding five shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Senators.
The 29-year-old has been held off the scoresheet entirely in six of the last eight games, but his 57 points in 61 games so far still gives him a chance at his third straight point-per-game campaign. Kane's also just two goals shy of his fifth straight 25-goal season, although his current minus-12 rating would by far be his career worst if it doesn't improve dramatically down the stretch.
