Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Under the weather
Kane (illness) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Canucks.
Kane wasn't able to take part in practice Wednesday due to an illness, leaving his status for the evening's contest against Vancouver up in the air. If Kane's unable to go, Andreas Martinsen will likely draw into the lineup.
