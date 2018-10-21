Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Up to 11 points in seven games
Kane scored twice Saturday and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Columbus.
Kane has 11 points in seven games and that includes seven goals. He's just Patrick Kane being Patrick Kane -- pretty much a lock for a point-per-game over the course of the season. You know what to do.
