Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will captain Team USA at World Championship

Kane was named captain of Team USA for the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championship, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Kane's NHL season didn't finish as he would have hoped, as the Blackhawks ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but he won't let that disappointment stop him from continuing his hockey season into May. The American sniper had a disappointing year by his standards in 2017-18, totaling 27 goals and 76 points in 82 games, but Chicago's offense struggled as a whole, so it would hardly be surprising to see him return to his point-per-game form next campaign.