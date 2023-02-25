Kane will be kept out of the lineup for Saturday's game against San Jose while he's in a "period of reflection," his agent Pat Brisson told Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

It remains to be seen if Kane, who has a no-movement clause, will be traded before the March 3 deadline, but it seems the possibility is serious enough that the decision was made for him to draw out of the lineup. Kane has 16 goals and 45 points in 54 contests this season. The 34-year-old will sit at a time when he was red hot with seven goals and 10 points over his last four outings. With Kane not playing, David Gust, who was recalled from AHL Rockford on Thursday, might might his NHL debut.