Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Won't play Wednesday
Kane (illness) will not take part in Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Kane was designated questionable for the contest due to the bug and it appears he will miss at least one match because of it. The team has a quick turnaround for the next contest Thursday against the Oilers, so there's a possibility Kane's absence will cost him more than one contest if a night's rest doesn't do the trick. The lineup hasn't been announced yet, but David Kampf and Andreas Martinsen are the candidates to replace him.
