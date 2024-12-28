Maroon registered an assist and three hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.
Maroon snapped a 10-game slump with the helper on a Seth Jones goal in the third period. The 36-year-old Maroon continues to log steady minutes on the Blackhawks' fourth line and second power-play unit, but his offense has faded after a late-November burst. He's at nine points, 35 shots on net, 60 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 33 appearances this season.
