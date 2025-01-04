Maroon scored a goal and added seven PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Maroon was humbled in a fight against Arber Xhekaj in the first period, which the Montreal defenseman easily won. The last laugh went to Maroon, who scored the game-winner in the third period for his first goal since Nov. 23, snapping a 17-game drought. The 36-year-old winger is at 10 points, 37 shots on net, 39 PIM, 66 hits and a minus-6 rating through 36 appearances in a fourth-line role this season.