Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp: Bags goal Saturday
Sharp recorded a goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over Nashville.
The three-time Stanley Cup champ has enjoyed his return to the Blackhawks at this point, having already logged two goals and four points in six games after finishing with eight goals and 18 points in 48 games with Dallas a season ago. Sharp is no longer a bona fide top-six forward at this point in his career, but will continue to contribute on the power play and provide some scoring depth for Chicago.
