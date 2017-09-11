Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp: Gearing up for camp
Sharp (hip) has been skating with teammates and expects to be ready for the start of training camp Saturday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The veteran winger returned to Chicago during the offseason after undergoing hip surgery in late March. A timetable for Sharp's recovery was never announced, so this news should come as reassurance for Blackhawks fans who are hoping to see the old "Sharpy" take to the United Center ice in 2017-18. Despite the fact that he'll be turning 36 in December, it's not unreasonable to expect a 20-goal, 40-point output from Sharp now that he's returned to a familiar setting and power-play setup.
